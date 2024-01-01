New era teed up for Cal Golf

A transformational gift in support of Cal Golf is setting a new course for the sport and providing a model for philanthropic engagement at a pivotal moment for Cal Athletics. The $23 million gift — the largest endowment gift in Cal Athletics history — provided by an anonymous donor and established campus friend, will fully endow the men’s and women’s teams and provide Cal student-athletes with a world class training facility at the Stonebrae Country Club.
“This is a remarkably generous and timely gift,” said Chancellor Rich Lyons. “As we enter the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), this investment not only sets up Cal Golf for success, it provides the kind of long-term stability that we seek to replicate across a breadth of Cal sports.”
Combined, Cal’s men’s and women’s golf teams have won three National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) championships — one team (men’s) championship and two individual titles (one women’s, one men’s). They have also won four conference championships. Collectively, the teams have made 26 NCAA championship appearances. Such facts are particularly impressive given that until now, these student-athletes have not had a designated practice facility. Notable Cal Golf student-athletes who have gone pro include Collin Morikawa ’19 and Max Homa (who attended Berkeley from 2009 to 2013). Morikawa is a two-time major champion with six professional wins and Homa has had nine professional wins; the two of them tied for third in the 2024 Masters Tournament.
“This gift is an incredible boon for Cal Golf,” said Morikawa. “Because of this commitment to our sport, the next generation of Cal golfers will have everything they need to build skill and develop their talents. I can’t wait to see how our teams evolve as a result — at Cal and beyond.”
The Cal Golf community — a group that has come together to support golf at Berkeley for decades — has long made it possible for student-athletes to achieve their goals despite restrictions of time and space. As Cal Athletics prepared to shift from the Pac-12 to the ACC in August, the Cal Golf community continued to work hard to ensure that the team had the facilities and support necessary to achieve excellence. Inspired in part by the community’s deep commitment, the donor decided to make this significant investment to ensure the long-term success of the student-athletes and coaches dedicated to the pursuit of golf. Thanks to this remarkable gift, recently hired head coaches Sofie Aagaard ’06 and Michael Wilson ’07, the Alex and Marie Shipman Director of Men’s Golf, will have offices in the new space and team members will have a driving range, short game and putting areas, meeting rooms, locker rooms, student-athlete lounges, and year-round access to the course.
Aagaard and Wilson both stepped into their coaching roles at Cal this summer, returning to their alma mater after serving as head coaches for successful teams elsewhere. As Cal student-athletes, Aagaard and Wilson made significant contributions to the success of their teams and were recognized for their skill as individual players. Their accolades include Wilson’s three career individual tournament titles and Aagaard’s key role in three consecutive top-five finishes for the Golden Bears at the NCAA Championships. As Cal Golf enters this exciting moment of new possibilities, these talented coaches bring first-hand experience as Cal student-athletes and a fresh outlook for the next generation.
“We could not be more thankful and excited as we step into our new roles at our alma mater,” said Aagaard and Wilson. “This gift will have a tremendously positive impact on our student-athletes’ experience and ability to bring home future championships.”
The new facility will not require university resources for construction or upkeep, and will be managed through a separate non-profit entity. This approach, which is similar to that of Anchor House — UC Berkeley’s new home for transfer students — makes this gift as comprehensive financially as it is programmatically. In addition to funding the construction of the new facility, the gift provides support for coaching, scholarships, equipment, and travel, helping to strengthen Cal Golf’s ability to draw and develop top talent.
“We are deeply grateful to the donor for this extraordinary investment — which matches the funds raised by the committees of friends and alumni who have come together to sustain Cal Golf,” said Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton. “Our community’s enthusiasm for the game and for our competitive potential in this area made the difference. As we enter the ACC, this is exactly the kind of comprehensive support that will keep our student-athletes achieving their highest goals.”