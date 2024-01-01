New era teed up for Cal Golf

Combined, Cal’s men’s and women’s golf teams have won three National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) championships — one team (men’s) championship and two individual titles (one women’s, one men’s). They have also won four conference championships. Collectively, the teams have made 26 NCAA championship appearances. Such facts are particularly impressive given that until now, these student-athletes have not had a designated practice facility. Notable Cal Golf student-athletes who have gone pro include Collin Morikawa ’19 and Max Homa (who attended Berkeley from 2009 to 2013). Morikawa is a two-time major champion with six professional wins and Homa has had nine professional wins; the two of them tied for third in the 2024 Masters Tournament.

“This gift is an incredible boon for Cal Golf,” said Morikawa. “Because of this commitment to our sport, the next generation of Cal golfers will have everything they need to build skill and develop their talents. I can’t wait to see how our teams evolve as a result — at Cal and beyond.”

The Cal Golf community — a group that has come together to support golf at Berkeley for decades — has long made it possible for student-athletes to achieve their goals despite restrictions of time and space. As Cal Athletics prepared to shift from the Pac-12 to the ACC in August, the Cal Golf community continued to work hard to ensure that the team had the facilities and support necessary to achieve excellence. Inspired in part by the community’s deep commitment, the donor decided to make this significant investment to ensure the long-term success of the student-athletes and coaches dedicated to the pursuit of golf. Thanks to this remarkable gift, recently hired head coaches Sofie Aagaard ’06 and Michael Wilson ’07, the Alex and Marie Shipman Director of Men’s Golf, will have offices in the new space and team members will have a driving range, short game and putting areas, meeting rooms, locker rooms, student-athlete lounges, and year-round access to the course.