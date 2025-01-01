Hicks gift supports student-athletes at pivotal moment

“Student-athletes now have the option of going into the transfer portal, going to a new university, and competing immediately,” said Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education Oliver O’Reilly. “One of the challenges we have at Berkeley is making sure that student-athletes who are transferring here from other schools are supported academically through the Athletic Study Center. The Hicks gift is unique in that it’s targeted to help these students. For transfer students, this new support is transformative.”

A long-distance swimmer who grew up in an athletic family, Deborah Loker Hicks has followed the success of Cal Swimming with great interest and pride. While she considered making a gift to support the swim team, she wanted to help as many students as possible, regardless of which of the 30 varsity programs they participate in at Berkeley. While meeting with campus leaders, Loker Hicks learned that student-athletes who transfer from other institutions often face challenges adapting to Berkeley’s academic rigor. She and her husband decided to create the Loker Hicks Athletic Study Center Student Fund to help smooth the transition.

“For me it’s really about the student, no matter what sport they play, being successful academically and athletically,” said Loker Hicks, noting that she was moved by the mission of the Athletic Study Center (ASC) and impressed by its leaders. “The ASC is especially useful for students who find themselves at Cal but may not be academically prepared for what’s here. This helps them get with the program.”

For student-athletes, the ASC provides opportunities to give, as well as receive support. “Working with the ASC, both as a student-athlete myself and as an undergraduate tutor, has allowed me to grow as a student and as a leader on campus,” said Elana Eisenberg ’25, a field hockey player. “From guiding students through course selection to helping them develop crucial study skills, the ASC provides a network of support that allows student-athletes to thrive on campus.”