Chancellor Lyons at the NYSE

Yesterday Chancellor Rich Lyons rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, symbolizing Berkeley’s prominence as a force for innovation and economic advancement. Indeed, our undergraduates produce more funded new business than those from any other university (see PitchBook University Rankings).

“It was thrilling to represent Berkeley at the New York Stock Exchange,” said Chancellor Lyons. “After reflecting on the tremendous impact our university has on the marketplace of ideas, products, and programs, the symbolism of ringing the closing bell was all the more sweet.”

Prior to the bell-ringing ceremony, the Chancellor spoke with prominent Berkeley alumni about the impact of higher education on a changing economy. The audience included members of our university’s East Coast community, many of whom are deeply engaged as philanthropists and volunteers who offer their time and insights to advance Berkeley’s mission. In a conversation with Elena Gomez, CFO of Toast and Michael Grimes, Co-head of Global Technology Investing at Morgan Stanley, Chancellor Lyons discussed topics such as the impact and future of AI, the pathway from idea to product, and the role of academic research in developing nascent technologies.