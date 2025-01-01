‘Berkeley has become my village:’ Celebration honors 2024–25 African American Initiative scholars

The event also acknowledged how far the university has come in serving the Black community. “I’m happy to say that we have consecutively had some of the largest classes of Black students since Prop 209, including doubling the number of new Black students enrolled since 2010,” said Olufemi “Femi” Ogundele, associate vice chancellor of enrollment and dean of undergraduate admissions. Proposition 209, which passed in 1996, outlawed affirmative action programs in the state’s public agencies and led to admissions declines for applicants from underrepresented groups at every University of California campus.

In addition to commitment, care, and resources, “It takes leadership to show up, stand up, and lean in when it counts,” Ogundele said. “People do not rise to the level of their goals. They fall to the level of their systems. While all students have goals, it’s our job to ensure they have the best systems to get there.”

In its seventh year, the scholarship, which is funded by the San Francisco Foundation and administered by the Cal Alumni Association, has supported more than 200 distinguished scholars to date. It offers up to $8,000 a year to incoming first-year students who demonstrate leadership potential and a willingness to give back to Berkeley’s Black community, as well as an array of academic and social events, resources, and opportunities that help scholars build community and thrive.